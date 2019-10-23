Link social media with Aadhaar, plea in HC to curb fake news

New Delhi: A PIL was on Wednesday moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre to take steps for linking social media accounts with Aadhaar, PAN or voter ID card to weed out fake accounts.

The plea by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has sought the relief, alleging that fake social media accounts are used to propagate "fake and paid news" during elections. He has sought directions to the Centre to deactivate the fake social media accounts to prevent spread of fake and paid news, especially when the model code of conduct is in force.

Upadhyay, also a lawyer, has claimed in his plea that amendments need to be made in the Indian Penal Code, Representation of People Act and the Information Technology law to stop publishing or abetting the publication of paid and fake news. He moved the high court after the Supreme Court on October 14 refused to entertain the plea.

The apex court, however, had granted him the liberty to approach the high court. On Tuesday, the top court transferred to itself all the cases related to linkage of social media profiles with Aadhaar and related matters to itself from different High Courts.