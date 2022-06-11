Light intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale jolts Kashmir

e-Paper Get App

A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Kashmir on Saturday, although there were no reports of any casualty or damage to property.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 09:34 AM IST
Light intensity earthquake jolts Kashmir | PIC: pxfuel

Srinagar: A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Kashmir on Saturday, although there were no reports of any casualty or damage to property.

Officials of the disaster management authority said the temblor struck at 12.37 a.m.

"The latitude was 33.48 degrees north and longitude 75.59 degrees east. The epicentre was 5 km inside the earth in Pahalgam region."

Seismologically, Kashmir is located in an earthquake prone region and temoblors have wreaked havoc here in the past.

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people on the two sides of the Line of Control.

