e-Paper Get App

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter at Kupwara

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Chaktaras Kandi area in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 07:55 AM IST
article-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorist and BSF in Kupwara |

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Chaktaras Kandi area in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday.

"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The development comes a day after Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Read Also
Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter, were residents of Anantnag and...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaJammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter at Kupwara

RECENT STORIES

British PM Boris Johnson narrowly wins no-trust vote, after major rebellion amongst Tory MPs

British PM Boris Johnson narrowly wins no-trust vote, after major rebellion amongst Tory MPs

Days after Jubliee Hills gang-rape, two more minors raped in Hyderabad, number rises to 5 in a week...

Days after Jubliee Hills gang-rape, two more minors raped in Hyderabad, number rises to 5 in a week...

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter at Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter at Kupwara

Mumbai: Duty-free staffer at CSMIA arrested for gold smuggling

Mumbai: Duty-free staffer at CSMIA arrested for gold smuggling

Mumbai, Delhi among 'most forgetful' cities in India: Uber Report 2022

Mumbai, Delhi among 'most forgetful' cities in India: Uber Report 2022