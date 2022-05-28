e-Paper Get App

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter, were residents of Anantnag and Dogripora

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 07:43 PM IST
article-image

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out on Saturday between security forces and terrorists in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. The terrorists have been identified as Ishfaq Ah Ganie resident of Chakwangund, Anantnag and Yawar Ayub Dar, resident of Dogripora, Awantipora, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM.

IGP Kashmir said that the duo were involved in several terror crimes.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & #ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier on Thursday, an encounter started at the Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

article-image

