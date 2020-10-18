Licypriya Kangujam, 9-year-old 'environmental activist', reportedly detained by Delhi Police

Licypriya Kangujam, the nine-year-old 'environmental activist' hailed by many 'India's Greta Thunberg' was reportedly detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday while she was protesting the ongoing air pollution crisis in the city and demanding that the government pass a climate change law.

According to the latest updates, the nine-year-old has been released by the police.

On Licypriya's official Twitter handle that is managed by her guardians, a post mentioned, "They took her somewhere but we couldn't trace her," with a picture of the police vehicle that took her.