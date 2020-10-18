Licypriya Kangujam, 9-year-old 'environmental activist', reportedly detained by Delhi Police

Licypriya Kangujam, the nine-year-old 'environmental activist' hailed by many 'India's Greta Thunberg' was reportedly detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday while she was protesting the ongoing air pollution crisis in the city and demanding that the government pass a climate change law.
According to the latest updates, the nine-year-old has been released by the police.
On Licypriya's official Twitter handle that is managed by her guardians, a post mentioned, "They took her somewhere but we couldn't trace her," with a picture of the police vehicle that took her.
Further updates from the account revealed that she was later released by the cops near Jantar Mantar.
She has been protesting at Vijay Chowk in Delhi carrying placards demanding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre pass a Climate change law to tackle the air pollution crisis at the national capital. She even urged people to gather at Vijay Chowk today to extend support to her demand.
''Either Coronavirus or Air Pollution will kill us," Licypriya tweeted.
Detailing her detention with the Delhi Police, she said, "Later they released me. They have given me last warning to arrest if I protested again there. But I will go and protest again."
Licypriya asked under what law can a nine-year-old be arrested or detained. "It is illegal detention," she said.
Although many are voicing their concerns against the Delhi Police's detention of a child (as they should), the story behind Licypriya's climate change movement isn't that noble.
In any case, Licypriya has been on the public front a constant advocate for environmental protection and called to attention the government's focus during calamities on climate change.
The nine-year-old has also won the International Children's Peace Prize and India Peace Prize for her work.
(The Free Press Journal had earlier covered the bitter tale of young Licypriya's sudden deification on the internet, as well as the media's gullibility to fall for nefarious campaigns using a child's image to further personal agendas.)
