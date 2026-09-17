LG VK Saxena Inaugurate The World's Highest-Altitude Twin Flower Fields At Leh On PM Modi's 76th Birthday | X

Leh: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh VK Saxena inaugurated the world’s highest-altitude twin flower fields at Choglamsar and Stakna in Leh on Thursday, September 17, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday. The fields are part of an initiative aimed at enhancing Leh’s landscape while promoting horticulture and sustainable development in the high-altitude region.

The inauguration was held as part of events organised to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday. The flower fields feature a variety of blooms suited to Ladakh’s challenging climatic conditions, where low temperatures, limited water availability and high altitude make cultivation particularly demanding.

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LG VK Saxena inaugurates twin flower fields in Leh

Ladakh’s LG VK Saxena inaugurated the world’s highest-altitude twin flower fields at Choglamsar and Stakna in Leh on Thursday, September 17, on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday. Located at an altitude of around 10,600 feet, the two flower fields spread across 40 acres and have more than 25 lakh flowers, including around 24 lakh Lilium and one lakh Gladiolus.

According to officials, the initiative reflects efforts to explore innovative forms of horticulture in Ladakh and encourage the development of green spaces. Flower cultivation in the region can also contribute to local tourism by creating new attractions for visitors travelling to Leh.

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LG VK Saxena shared pictures on X

Sharing pictures of the fields, LG Saxena wrote, "Immensely proud to inaugurate the world's highest-altitude flower fields at Leh today. Sprawling across 40 acres at Choglamsar and Stakna in Leh, the two flower fields with over 25 lakh high-value flowers – 24 lakh Lilium and 1 lakh Gladiolus – are also the highest and the largest flower fields in the country."

LG Saxena further wrote, "This facility will serve as a vital training centre for progressive farmers by seamlessly blending technology with traditional farming, thereby ensuring that our youth and farmers can explore profitable, innovative entrepreneurial opportunities through floriculture. The flower fields at Choglamsar and Stakna are a true testament to Ladakh’s extraordinary resilience. Beyond their breathtaking beauty, these gardens are the seeds of new livelihoods and a historic milestone, where economic growth and environmental responsibility bloom together for a stronger local economy."

The project is aimed at promoting commercial floriculture, diversifying agriculture and creating alternative livelihood opportunities for farmers in the Union Territory.