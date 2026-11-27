'Let's Wait For 10 Days': Ritabrata Banerjee On HC Quashing His Bengal LoP Appointment | ANI

Ritabrata Banerjee on Friday said he would approach the West Bengal Assembly Speaker with the backing of a majority of MLAs after the Calcutta High Court set aside his appointment as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), describing the court's decision as "nothing unusual".

The high court's single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao quashed the Speaker's earlier decision appointing Banerjee as the LoP and directed him to reconsider the matter and pass a fresh, reasoned order within 10 days.

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Speaking about the development, Banerjee said the matter had been referred back to the Speaker for reconsideration. He argued that when Sovandeb Chattopadhyay initially challenged his appointment on June 3, there was no dispute within the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

He further claimed that the situation changed on June 22, when the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) elected Arup Roy as its chairperson. The matter subsequently reached the Election Commission, which acknowledged a dispute between two factions, the DTMC led by Arup Roy and the MAITC led by Mamata Banerjee.

Read Also Setback To TMC Rebel Camp As Calcutta HC Quashes Ritabrata Banerjee's LoP Appointment

"Whenever the Speaker calls us, we will be presenting ourselves with the majority of the MLAs in our support," Banerjee said.

He also took a dig at TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, suggesting that his criticism stemmed from frustration over being unable to vote on the Delimitation Bill due to his suspension from Parliament.

"Let's wait for 10 days. We will be presenting ourselves to the Speaker," he said, adding, "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?"

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