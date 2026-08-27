Leopard Terror In Udaipur Village: Five Attacked In 18 Hours, One Killed | X - ganeshsinghada6

Jaipur: Panic has gripped Umarda Kheda village, around 18 kilometres from Udaipur city, following leopard attacks on five people within 18 hours, leaving one person dead and four others injured.

The latest attacks took place on Wednesday when five villagers were walking together along a narrow village trail. Eyewitness Mohanlal Meena said, "The leopard suddenly emerged from bushes and attacked Kalu, who was walking ahead of the group. The animal dragged him away but released him and fled after the villagers pelted it with stones."

Leopard attacks villagers

In another incident, the leopard attacked a man on the shoulder. It also attacked a woman but fled after she raised an alarm and shouted for help.

Before this, the leopard attacked 45-year-old Logar Lal Meena on Tuesday evening, who succumbed to his injuries at Maharana Bhupal Hospital at around 7 pm on Wednesday.

His cousin Gulabi said that she saw the animal dragging Logar away. She raised an alarm and ran towards them, forcing the leopard to leave him and flee. Logar was rushed to Maharana Bhupal Hospital but couldn't survive.

More victims injured

While on Wednesday morning, the leopard attacked Jagga, 60; Hitesh, 20; and Kalu, 40. Later in the afternoon, it attacked a woman, Logri Bai, 45. The injured victims are undergoing treatment at Maharana Bhupal Hospital.

Following the repeated attacks, the administration evacuated the affected part of the village as a precautionary measure. Around 15 families, comprising nearly 50 people, were shifted from the area where the attacks occurred. Children from the settlement were also escorted to a safer location.

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Forest teams launch operation

Forest Department officials have launched an operation to capture the leopard. DFO D.K. Tiwari said four cages have been placed in different directions to trap the animal. Camera traps have also been installed to monitor its movements continuously.

Tiwari said forest staff from Bhinder, Kurabad, Udaipur, and adjoining ranges had been deployed in the area. Teams from the Wildlife Wing are also assisting in the operation, while shooters and other personnel are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance.

The Forest Department has advised villagers not to move around alone and to travel in groups while carrying sticks for protection.