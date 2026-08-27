CCTV Captures Kerala Bus Crash: Wedding Party Bus Overturns While Avoiding Scooter; 30 Injured

A tourist bus carrying a wedding party overturned at Kakkoor in Koothattukulam, Ernakulam, Kerala, leaving nearly 30 people injured, including four who suffered serious injuries. Around 35 passengers were reportedly travelling on the bus at the time of the accident.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Koothattukulam for treatment.

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The wedding party was travelling from Kalady to Elanji when the accident occurred. According to preliminary information, a scooter travelling alongside the left side of the bus suddenly moved towards the right. The bus driver reportedly swerved sharply to avoid hitting the scooter.

With the road wet due to rain, the bus lost traction, skidded and overturned near a petrol pump. The rear section of the bus also struck the scooter.

After swerving, the bus moved towards the petrol pump but stopped short of hitting it, potentially averting a much more serious accident. Another scooter rider travelling in the same direction also narrowly escaped after the bus overturned.

CCTV footage of the incident has emerged and is expected to help authorities establish the sequence of events. Further details about the condition of those injured are awaited.