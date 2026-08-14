Bareilly School Bus Accident: 13 Students Injured After Bus Carrying 31 Children Rams Into Tree, 6 Seriously Hurt | Video | X

Bareilly: A school bus rammed into a roadside tree here on Friday morning, leaving 13 children injured, six of them seriously, police said.

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The accident occurred around 6:30 am near Jatau Patti village when the bus carrying 31 children was on its way to school, Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

While six injured children have been admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, seven others were discharged after receiving first aid.

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Parents claimed the bus was in poor condition and that complaints had earlier been made regarding the driver.

Police are probing the matter. Action will be taken if any negligence is established, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)