Leopard Enters Residential Complex In Punjab's Ludhiana, Panic Grips Residents, Forest Officials Seal Area

In a surprising event, a leopard entered a Central Green Society on Pakkhowal Road in Punjab's Ludhiana on Thursday night. According to the report, a building resident spotted the leopard while roaming in the society's parking premises.

A leopard entered in Central Green Society on Pakkhowal Road in Ludhiana late at night. A person living in the society spotted the leopard, and the visuals have been captured on the cameras installed in the society.

While talking to the media, the society resident said he spotted the leopard while strolling in the complex's basement late Thursday night. The CCTV installed in the society complex has also captured visuals of the leopard. The resident then informed the nearest police station regarding the unusual event.

After receiving information, the Ludhiana Sadar Police Station official rushed to the spot and sealed the basement. The police official said they have informed the Forest Department team, and efforts to track the wild cat are underway. According to the Station House Officer (SHO) Gurpreet Singh, the police are presently inspecting the in and around areas in search of the leopard.

Forest officials restricted movement in the nearby areas and advised residents to remain alert. Officials also prepared alternative strategies for capturing the leopard. The CCTV footage accessed by the officials showed the leopard walking late at night in the parking basement.