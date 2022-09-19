Leicester Violence: High Commission of India seeks action against culprits | Screengrab

The High Commission of India in London had condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and has sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks.

Following the India - Pakistan cricket match during the T20 World Cup on August 28, communal tensions flared up in Leicester in the UK, between members of the Indian-origin Hindu community and the largely Pakistan-origin Muslim community in the city.

These tension reached a boiling point over the weekend, with disorderly conduct occurring on both Saturday and Sunday.

Police said that "disturbances" broke out at an "unplanned protest" on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

On Sunday, during the latest incident, a group of about 100 had gathered in the city. They told local media that they had gathered to protest against the recent disorder.

Although police blocked off the road, some members of the crowd attempted to push past the barricade, and complained that they were being prevented from marching in protest.

A total of 17 people were arrested: 2 on Saturday and 15 more on Sunday.

