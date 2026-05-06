Legal Trouble For Vijay As HC Orders Plea Against Vijay To Be Listed Over Income Suppression Claims

Days after actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Madras High Court has directed its Registry to number and list a plea seeking a probe into alleged suppression of income by the TVK chief.

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A bench led by Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari observed that the Registry had refused to number the petition citing doubts over its maintainability. The court clarified that determining maintainability is a judicial function and not within the Registry’s domain.

It instructed that pleas should be numbered even if doubts exist, with an endorsement stating “subject to maintainability,” and then placed before the appropriate judge for consideration.

The petition, filed by Chennai-based M Rajkumar, seeks directions to Income Tax authorities to examine materials from search proceedings and initiate prosecution under the Income Tax Act. It also urges law enforcement agencies to register an FIR under various IPC sections, including cheating and forgery, and calls for action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

This is the third case linked to alleged discrepancies in Vijay’s financial declarations, with earlier petitions seeking probes by tax authorities and the Election Commission of India.