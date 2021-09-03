Led by Kerala, India reports 45,352 COVID-19 cases and 366 deaths in last 24 hours; active tally nears 4 lakh mark

India reported 45,352 COVID-19 cases and 366 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry also indicates that 34,791 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now risen to 3,99,778.

At the state level, Kerala continues to leads the charts, with more than 2.4 lakh active cases on Friday morning. Out of the 45,352 fresh cases and 366 deaths reported, Kerala recorded 32,097 cases and 188 deaths yesterday.

Further details awaited.

