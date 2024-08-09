 'Leave Or Else I Will Kill You': Woman Kicks And Hits Drunk Man With Slipper After He Attacked Her & Husband In Greater Noida (Video)
A woman thrashed a man with a slipper after he attacked her and her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
A woman thrashed a drunk man with a slipper after he attacked her and her husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Friday. 

According to reports, after the accused misbehaved with the couple, the husband chased him on a bike. Upon catching up with him, he started thrashing the man, leading to a fight between them.

Seeing her husband struggling to free himself from the man’s grasp, the woman intervened and began hitting the drunk man with a slipper.

Hearing the commotion, passersby gathered at the scene and tried to de-escalate the situation.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the husband can be seen punching the drunk man. Moments later, the woman enters the scene, removes her slippers, and begins to hit the man. She can be heard saying, "Leave, leave," as the man continues to hold onto her husband's shirt. The woman then starts kicking the man and threatens him, saying, "Leave or else I will kill you."

Watch the video here: 

Backlash in Noida school after parents asked not to pack non-veg for children's lunch   

Meanwhile, in a separate incident,  a private school in Noida sent a message to parents asking not to pack non-vegetarian food for their children's lunch. The school management said it was only a "request" after a row broke out.

The school in Sector-132 here had on Wednesday sent the message to parents on WhatsApp.

Uttar Pradesh: RPF Arrests YouTuber For Dangerous Railway Track Stunt In Allahabad; Urges Citizens...
When non-vegetarian food is cooked in the morning for lunch, there is a possibility of it getting spoiled. It can be harmful to health, said the message that asked parents not to pack non-vegetarian food for their children's lunch.

It also said the school values diversity and inclusiveness of students. So that all students can sit together and eat their meals irrespective of their food preferences, the focus is on providing a environment in which everyone feels comfortable.

"This was only a request," a senior school official said.

