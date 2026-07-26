Leaders Slam AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Call For A 'Young Prime Minister', Say People Decide PM | (Photo Courtesy: X/@ANI)

New Delhi: Leaders across the political spectrum on Sunday hit back at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that a "young person should become the Prime Minister", asserting that it is the citizens who choose the Prime Minister in India, irrespective of his or her age.

Addressing a public rally on Saturday, Owaisi said: "In India, 65 per cent of our population is under the age of 35, and 50 per cent of India's population is under the age of 25. Our effort will be that, in the coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, our party will nominate young people as its candidates so that they can speak for you fearlessly."

"Our effort will be that when the 2029 elections are held, not an 80-year-old man becomes the Prime Minister of India, but a 40 or 45 year-old young person becomes the Prime Minister of this country. This will be our endeavour," the AIMIM Chief added.

Responding to the statement, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said: "I don't know why he is so concerned about age. The President of the United States is aged over 80 years and continues to remain in the spotlight. I think Owaisi is trying to build a narrative. He only does politics in the name of Muslims and appeasement."

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"We are proud that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has emerged as the fasting growing economy in the world," he told IANS.

BJP leader RP Singh accused Owaisi and other opposition leaders of "trying to walk by keeping a gun on the shoulders of the youth".

"The way PM Modi is concerned about the students and youths of the country, no Prime Minister of any country has done so far," he asserted.

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha emphasised that India is a democracy where both 80-year-olds and young people can contest elections.

"In a democracy, the winning party chooses its leader. They are free to choose anyone. That is the beauty of democracy. Ultimately, it is the people of the country, not any political party, who decide who will become the Prime Minister," he told IANS.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said every person has the right to keep their opinions in a democracy while referring to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as a "visionary leader" playing a major role in nation building.

"People may have their own view points but we have our own path of struggle," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)