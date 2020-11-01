'Leaders of jungle raj have come together...' PM Modi hits out at opposition

As the election campaign for the second phase of Bihar assembly election concluded on Sunday, PM Modi taunted RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and gave them the moniker "double yuvraj" who epitomised "jungle raj." They, in turn, were pitted against the NDA's "double engine" growth which has pulled the state out of lantern age.

The prime minister harped less on the Nitish Kumar dispensation and kept alluding to the RJD rule and its abysmal law and order situation and lack of basic infrastructure.

Addressing four back to back rallies, PM Modi skirted local issues; rather, his national discourse meandered around Pulwama attack, Galwan, Ayodhya, Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Referring to Pulwama, he said, "The mask is off the faces of those who were demanding proof, caring little for our jawans, many of them from Bihar, who had lost their lives in the suicide bombings," said Modi referring to the Congress' skepticism over the Balakot air strikes that followed the attack in Pulwama.

"They similarly said that many Indians will lose their citizenship on account of the Citizenship Amendment Act. One year has passed and not a single person has met such a fate,"

PM Modi said referring to the country-wide protests that had erupted when the legislation was tabled in Parliament.

He also had a dig at the opposition over the construction of a temple in Ayodhya, hitting out at "those who questioned the existence of Lord Ram".

"After centuries of penance, finally a grand Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya. Those in politics who used to ask us for a tareekh (date), they are compelled to applaud. This is the mark of the BJP and the NDA - what we say, we do," the Prime Minister said.

In his West Champaran speech, targeting the Congress, the Prime Minister dwelt on his government’s decision to scrap Article 370. "When we abrogated Article 370, they said there will be bloodshed... Today J&K and Ladakh are on the path of development..." he said, referring to the Congress's criticism of the Article 370 decision.