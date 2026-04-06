'LDF-BJP Secret Pact': Priyanka Gandhi’s Big Claim Ahead Of Kerala Elections | VIDEO

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Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday alleged that the ruling Left Democratic Front has entered into a “secret deal” with the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Accusing the ruling dispensation of “ignoring the public and cozying up to corporates,” Priyanka Gandhi raised a series of sharp questions at her rally, pointing to rising unemployment, mounting debt and a struggling healthcare system in Kerala. She alleged a possible “secret deal” between the Left Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party, she also questioned the “selective severity” of ED and CBI actions, flagged pressure on minorities and institutions, and demanded accountability from those in power.

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Addressing a rally in Peravoor, Kannur, she claimed that political developments indicate an understanding between the two rivals as the polls draw closer.

Targets PM Modi Over Sabarimala Issue

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka questioned his silence over alleged gold thefts at the Sabarimala Temple.

“We have seen massive thefts from Sabarimala, but not one word from the Prime Minister,” she said, using the issue to criticise both the BJP and the state government.

Focus On Unemployment Concerns

Highlighting economic challenges, Priyanka Gandhi pointed to rising unemployment among educated youth in Kerala.

She said that despite high levels of education, many young people are forced to seek employment outside the state, reflecting a lack of opportunities locally.

“Young people are well educated, but often do not have jobs here,” she noted.

Kerala Heads To Polls

Kerala will vote on April 9 for the 2026 Assembly elections, with results scheduled for May 4.

The CPI(M)-led LDF, headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been in power for a decade and is seeking another term, while the Congress-led UDF aims to regain ground.