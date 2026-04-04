'LDF And UDF People Have Become Pro At Lying': PM Modi Ahead Of Keralam Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | FPJ

Thiruvalla (Keralam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lambasted the LDF and UDF for allegedly spreading lies regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Addressing a campaign rally here, the PM criticised the opposition parties for labelling movies such as Kerala Story, Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar, "a lie."

"The LDF and UDF people have become pro at lying. They said Kerala Files is a lie, they said Kashmir Files is a lie, they said Dhurandhar is a lie. These days, they are spreading lies about the FCRA and UCC. Goa has had UCC for decades, but they're spreading lies around it. They also did the same around the CAA. They are in the business of spreading lies," he said.

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Further, the PM lashed out at the Left and Congress over the Sabarimala temple case and accused them of "defaming and looting" the temple.

Describing the opposition as corrupt, he questioned the ruling LDF for not handing the case to CBI and the Congress for allegedly trying to project itself as a "fake Hindu."

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"The corruption and appeasement politics of the Left and Congress are directly impacting Keralam's culture and faith. First, they defamed the Sabarimala temple. Today, it is being looted by them. There is a clear pattern in the loot at Sabarimala. They are occurring under LDF rule, but are linked to senior Congress leaders. The LDF has not handed the probe to the CBI, raising serious questions. At the same time, Congress, which has largely stayed away from temple-related issues, is now faking, trying to project itself as pro-Hindu," the PM stated.

He asserted that the BJP, once in power in Keralam, will punish the guilty and serve justice to the devotees of Swami Ayyappa.

"Once an NDA government is formed, a thorough investigation into both LDF and UDF will be ensured, and those found guilty will be punished. Devotees of Swami Ayyappa expect nothing less than justice," he said.

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The PM also reflected on the Sabarimala Railway Project, which he said will enhance direct connectivity to Sabarimala. He also accused the state government for allegedly delaying the project and reiterated that the double-engine government will remove all such obstacles.

"The Sabarimala Railway Project here can open up new possibilities in this region; it will enhance direct connectivity to Sabarimala, give a new momentum to local business, and open new avenues of employment for the youth, but the state government has kept this project hanging. Thiruvalla is suffering because of this. When the BJP's double-engine government comes to power, all such obstacles will be removed--this is Modi's guarantee," he stated.

The Kerala Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)