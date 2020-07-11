Lawyer files PIL in Supreme Court, seeks probe in Vikas Dubey encounter  

A Delhi-based lawyer has moved the Supreme Court seeking a probe into an “instant injustice” given by the Uttar Pradesh police to gangster Vikas Dubey on Friday. Dubey was killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Kanpur allegedly to eliminate the crucial witness who would have otherwise exposed the evil nexus of police-criminal-politician.

The 60 page public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the form of a writ petition on Friday by Anoop Prakash Awasthi, who is an advocate-on-record in the Apex Court. It points out how the UP Police became the law unto itself in committing one after another crimes after the gangster's team on July 2 gunned down eight police personnel, including a DSP, who had gone to his residence to arrest him.

Awasthi has sought a judicial inquiry not only into Dubey's elimination but also all other encounter killings done by police post July 2 incident and investigation by an independent central agency like CBI or NIA or by any Court-monitored body while seeking to argue the case himself as a petitioner in person.

“Shall we close our hon'ble courts, prosecution agencies and dismantle the system of administration of criminal justice because the trigger happy cops of UP do not need them as they believe only upon their fire power when taking any adversary or outlaw in their custody,” the PIL posed the question to sum up the consequences of the police behaving like the gangsters instead of being the custodian to uphold the rule of the law.

The PIL points out how the police destroyed the crime scene with the help of JCB machines on the very second day of killing of the police men by raising to ground the entire house of Dubey. It says the police did not act under any law as destruction of the house property and vehicles is completely illegal since Section 47 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is limited to breaking door for passage to make arrests but destruction of the property of the crime scene after one day of incident is not only unprofessional but also a case of utter lawlessness by a law enforcement killing.