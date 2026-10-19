'Lawrence Bishnoi Sahab': Old Delhi Police Video Goes Viral After Tiger Shroff Firing, CJP Founder Takes Dig

An old video of a Delhi Police officer referring to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as “Lawrence Bishnoi Sahab” has resurfaced on social media following the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area. The clip has reignited debate over the police's treatment of notorious gangsters, with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke among those criticising the incident.

The video, which dates back to August 2025, features then-East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Dhania addressing the media about an extortion case allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. During the briefing, Dhania refers to the gangster as “Lawrence Bishnoi Sahab”, a remark that subsequently attracted widespread attention online.

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The clip has gained renewed traction after gunmen opened fire at a vehicle carrying Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on Sunday, October 18. A social media post attributed to individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang purportedly took responsibility for the attack. However, Mumbai Police have been investigating the authenticity of the claim and the gang's alleged involvement.

‘The Respect Delhi Police Has For Gangsters’: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Reacts

Sharing the old video on social media platform X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned the apparent courtesy shown to a gangster compared with the treatment of students and activists who participate in protests.

“The respect Delhi Police has for gangsters… Wish they showed even 10% of this courtesy to students and activists who are doing nothing but protest,” Dipke wrote while sharing the clip.

His remarks have drawn renewed attention to the video amid the ongoing investigation into the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff. The resurfaced footage has also prompted online discussions about law enforcement's approach to organised crime and the treatment of protesters.

Dipke's post comes amid broader criticism of the authorities following the shooting, with questions being raised over the ability of criminal networks to operate across state boundaries despite their alleged leaders being in custody.

Why Did Delhi Police DCP Abhishek Dhania Say ‘Sahab’?

The video originally went viral in August 2025, when Dhania was addressing the media about an extortion case involving alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Following the controversy, the officer described the remark as a “slip of the tongue”. According to Aaj Tak, Dhania explained that he had recently met a former senior officer, Ombir Bishnoi, and said the interaction had influenced his choice of words during the briefing.

The officer's explanation was that the reference was inadvertent and was not intended as a mark of respect towards the gangster.

The clip had circulated widely at the time, drawing criticism and questions about the language used by police officials while discussing notorious criminals. Its renewed circulation has brought the earlier controversy back into focus.

Tiger Shroff Firing Brings Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Back Into Focus

The old video has resurfaced against the backdrop of the October 18 shooting incident in Mumbai's Juhu area, where unidentified gunmen opened fire at a vehicle carrying Tiger Shroff. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

A social media post attributed to Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, who have been linked in reports to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the shooting. The message also reportedly issued a warning to individuals associated with actor Salman Khan.

Read Also Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Three Accused

Mumbai Police launched an investigation into the firing and examined the alleged gang connection. Three suspects were subsequently apprehended in Rajasthan's Kota while travelling on the Pune–Jaipur Express.

The resurfaced Delhi Police video has consequently become part of a wider online debate about the reach of organised criminal networks and the response of law enforcement agencies to gang-related violence.