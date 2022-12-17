e-Paper Get App
The Union Law minister's tweet comes amid the recent border skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Law minister Rijiju tweets old picture of himself with army jawans in Tawang; INC spokesperson responds with original post | Twitter
Amid the recent border skirmish with China in the Tawang sector, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju today tweeted a picture of himself with the Indian Army Jawans from Yangtse area of Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh saying that the area is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the jawans. The only problem was that the picture is not recent. INC national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate was quick to point out that the picture is from 2019 when Rijiju celebrated Diwali with the jawans.

Rijiju has captioned the picture: "Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army."

