Lathi On His Back, Foot In His Stomach Is Modi's Farmers' Policy, Says Surjewala

Congress general secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday ridiculed the Modi government for declaring on Wednesday the so-called MSP for the Kharif crops which is not the minimum support price but "maximum suffering for producer" (farmer).



The bitter truth of the Modi mantra is to declare the MSP but do not buy at the declared MSP rates and there is no production cost plus 50% profit, he said, asserting that every policy or DNA of the Modi government is against the farmer -- lathi on his back and foot in his stomach.



He said the government does not buy the crops at the MSP rates. He gave a long list of wheat, paddy, pulses, oil seeds, jowar, bajra, raagi and maize at the minimum support price (MSP) during 2022-23.

Surjewala said the truth is that the Modi government did not buy any crop except paddy at 50.02% of the production as it is only 17.59% in case of wheat and less than 0.5% of pulses, oil seeds and other crops.

He said the Modi government belied promise to guarantee production cost + 50% profit to the farmers and it did not even accept the recommendations of own BJP-ruled sates.

Center's reduction in crop prices

The Congress leader cited how the Centre declared ₹2,183 per quintal for paddy as against Maharashtra's recommendation of ₹4,534 per quintal, Assam government's ₹3,132 per quintal and ₹2,750 per quintal, the MSP of ₹7,000 per quintal for Tuar (Arhar) pulse as against Maharashtra's recommendation of ₹7,274 per quintal, Karnataka government's recommendation of 14,382 per quintal and ₹8,000 per quintal in case of Gujarat.

Surjewala said the same is the case of groundnut, soyabean, sunflower and Moong and Urad pulses. The MSP declared for cotton is ₹6,620 per quintal as against Karnataka seeking ₹14,232 per quintal, Maharashtra ₹8,968 per quintal and Gujarat ₹8,900 per quintal.

Modi government hiking farming cost

He said on one hand the Modi government has hiked the farming cost by ₹ 25,000 per hectare in nine years while enacting a farce of giving ₹6,000 per farmer and removed over 2 crore farmers' names from the Kisan Samman Nidhi.



The bitter truth as reflected in the government's own NSSO report is the farmer's daily income is ₹27 as against the average debt of ₹74,000, he added.

