Latest updates on JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, SET, MHT-CET, VITEEE, MET, KCET, APEAMCET, CUCET and other entrance exams. Click here to know more

The registrations for several entrance exams across the country have begun, with many opting for the online proctored mode to conduct the exams.

The dates for pending sessions of JEE Mains and NEET UG, PG exams were announced recently. The optional CET for class 11 admissions is slated to be held on August 21.

We have a collated the schedule for various entrance tests for your perusal

JEE Mains

The third edition of the Joint Entrance Exams (Mains) 2021 was conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27, while the fourth will be held on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2. The results for the third session were declared on August 6.

The JEE-Mains is now being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. However, they were postponed after an exponential rise in COVID cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced 2021 is slated to be held on October 3, 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced.

The prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 test was postponed given the coronavirus situation in the country.

Since the JEE Mains examination could not be held at the scheduled time (May 24-28), so the JEE Advanced examination, which was going to be held on July 3, has also been postponed, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur announced.

NEET PG

NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on September 11 across 255 test cities. NEET PG 2021 was earlier scheduled for April 18, 2021. However, it was postponed.

NEET UG

NEET 2021 will be held on September 12. The application process for the exam commenced on July 13 and will end on August 10.

CET for Class 11 admissions

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had earlier informed that the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be conducted offline on August 21, 2021.

Students appearing for optional CET will be given first preference for admission to Class 11 FYJC based on their CET scores.

CUCET

The University Grants Commission (UGC) earlier said that it will not conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to the universities for this academic year.

"In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in Central Universities during Acad Session 2021-22, may continue as per past practice. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from Acad Session 2022-23, " UGC tweeted.

WBJEE

The West Bengal joint entrance exam (WBJEE) was held on July 17, 2021. The results were announced on August 6.

BITSAT

The Birla Institute of Technology And Science Admission Test, BITSAT 2021 online examination began on August 3 and will ed on August 9, 2021. The application window for the test closed on July 7, 2021. The admit cards were released on July 17, 2021. The exam was scheduled from June 24 to June 29, 2021, but was later postponed.

AP EAPCET

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical CET (EAMCET) has been renamed to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy CET (EAPCET).

Andhra Pradesh government will conduct the AP EAPCET exam from August 19 to August 25, 2021 and the exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy will take place on September 3, 6 and 7.

The application process began on June 26, 2021, and ended on July 25, 2021. However, with a late fee of Rs 1000, applications will be accepted till August 18.

TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET 2021 entrance examination will be held on August 4, 5 and 6 for engineering courses whereas for Agriculture and Medical courses August 9 and 10.

The registration deadline was earlier extended to July 8 without a late fee. The admit cards for the test were released on July 24.

VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) announced the result for VITEEE 2021 on June 12 on its official website - vit.ac.in.

The institute also conducted a re-exam for students who missed it in May due to legitimate reasons. VIT released VITEEE 2021 seat allotment result for Phase 5 on July 23 on its official website.

MIT World Peace University

MIT World Peace University's (MIT-WPU) school of engineering and Technology commenced the MIT-MEET entrance exam on August 4th, 2021. The WPU-MEET exam was conducted online.

MET

Manipal Entrance Test (MET) for Btech programs was conducted between June 11 - 14 and for BPharm / PharmD on June 12 in online mode. The academy has announced the MET 2021 counselling first-round result.

KCET

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29. The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second. The registration began on June 15, 2021 and was open till July 20, 2021.

SET

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) will be conducted between July 10, 2021 to July 13. The SET General 2021 registration date was extended till June 28. The admit cards for the exam were released on the official website - set-test.org on June 29.

KEAM

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam was conducted on August 5, 2021. The admit cards for the exam were released on July 17.

MHT-CET

The admit cards of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 are expected to be released soon on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is has released the dates for MHT CET 2021. It will be held in two sessions i.e from September 4 to 10 and September 14 to 20.

The application form for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) have closed and the exam is likely to be conducted in August 2021.

GCET

Goa Common Entrance Test 2021 (GCET) was conducted on July 29 and July 30, 2021. The results were declared on August 3, 2021.

NCHM JEE

NCHM JEE(National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination) which was earlier slated to be held on June 12 has been postponed due to COVID-19. The exam will now be conducted on. The application form correction window was extended to July 11.

UCEED

Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) was conducted on 17 January 2021 and results were declared on the official website.

NATA

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture(NATA) Test 1 exam has already been conducted.

The NATA Phase 2 results were declared on July 22 on the council's official website- nata.in.

NATA 2021 Phase 3 will be held on September 3, 2021. The rgistrations have commenced on the official website.

