Latest Coronavirus Updates in India: West Bengal puts off sporting events

After Kerala and Maharashtra being some of the states to take precautionary measures to prevent corona virus from spreading, West Bengal is next.The state government has decided to shut schools and colleges till March 31. This includes both government-run schools and colleges as well as private institutes.

Internal exams too will be postponed till further notice. Board examinations are likely to continue as per schedule.The decision was taken on Saturday after seeing the situation across the country and measures taken by other States.

On Friday, the state administration held a meeting with various sports clubs in the city and decided to postpone all sporting events in the state for at least 15 days. The situation will be re-assesed after a few weeks.The sporting events include the popular all women’s running event ‘Pinkathon’ which is organized by actor and runner Milind Soman. The Police have been asked not to grant permission to any sporting events as it involves big public gatherings and the chances of the virus spreading.