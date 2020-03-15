Latest Coronavirus Updates in India: West Bengal puts off sporting events

After Kerala and Maharashtra being some of the states to take precautionary measures to prevent corona virus from spreading, West Bengal is next.The state government has decided to shut schools and colleges till March 31. This includes both government-run schools and colleges as well as private institutes.
Internal exams too will be postponed till further notice. Board examinations are likely to continue as per schedule.The decision was taken on Saturday after seeing the situation across the country and measures taken by other States.
On Friday, the state administration held a meeting with various sports clubs in the city and decided to postpone all sporting events in the state for at least 15 days. The situation will be re-assesed after a few weeks.The sporting events include the popular all women’s running event ‘Pinkathon’ which is organized by actor and runner Milind Soman. The Police have been asked not to grant permission to any sporting events as it involves big public gatherings and the chances of the virus spreading.
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tour which started on the 7th of March at South Club was to end in the double’s and singles final matches on Saturday and Sunday. However,the matches have been postponed till further notice. The tournament saw many players from Spain and Italy pulling out of the tour due to the Corona virus and visa issues, considering the travel advisories issued by the Indian government.
In the meanwhile, hand sanitizers have run out of supply at medical stores. Masks too are unavailable. “There is a huge demand for sanitizers and masks but there is less supply. Throughout the day people walk in asking for sanitizers. But there is nothing we can do,” said Ashok Kumar of Kumar Medicals in Tollygunge area.
