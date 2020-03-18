Latest coronavirus updates in India: Govt issues guidelines for notifying COVID-19 affected persons by private institutions

The Health Ministry stated that it shall be mandatory for all hospitals, both government and private, medical officers in government health institutions and registered private medical practitioners including AYUSH practitioners, to "notify such person(s) with COVID-19 affected person to the concerned district surveillance unit."

It further said that in case the person has travel history of COVID-19 affected countries in last 14 days and is symptomatic, the person must be isolated in the hospital. The Health Ministry said that, "information of all such cases should be given to the state helpline number and also to national helpline number 1075. Email may also sent at ncov2019@gov.in."

The Home Affairs Ministry has also issued a 24x7 helpline to answer queries regarding visa and travel restrictions as well as to facilitate foreigners in India in availing of consular services, the ministry's spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The ministry has launched this helpline to assist passengers stranded at airports due to the coronavirus outbreak. The helpline number is 011-24300666 and passengers can also mail at support.covid19-boi@gov.in.

