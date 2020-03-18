Latest coronavirus update: GoAir suspends all international operations till April 15

The GoAir in a press note also claimed that the aviation industry has been one of the most affected as governments have issued far reaching travel advisories, special events have been postponed or called off, customers have curtailed their individual travel plans and businesses have restricted the movement of their employees.

Also, the airlines has initiated a short term rotational leave without pay program that will not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of its employees stay away from the workplace for a month.

In addition to addressing short term financial and network requirements, the airlines have urged the Centre to provide immediate support.

More than 11,500 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 179,000, the World Health Organisation said in its latest coronavirus situation report.

A total of 475 people died of the infection on Tuesday, raising the global death toll to 7426, the report stated.

Eight more countries -- three in Africa, one in the Mediterranean Region, three in the Americas, and one in the Western Pacific Region - reported cases of the virus over the past day.