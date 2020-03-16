Latest coronavirus update: Thermal screening of lawyers, litigants, scribes at SC

New Delhi: Lawyers, litigants and media personnels were thermal-screened in the Supreme Court on Monday amid coronavirus scare.

The top court, which has taken several precautionary measures in wake of the pandemic has allowed only restricted entry of lawyers, litigants and journalists in the courtroom.

Long queues were seen at the entry gate with health officials thermal screening the lawyers, litigants and journalists.

There was also confusion among the officials as to who should be allowed inside the premises and the courtroom due to restricted entry. Only lawyers and litigants whose matters were listed for the day were allowed to enter the courtrooms.