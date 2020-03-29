Latest coronavirus update: Patna areas declared super sensitive

Patna: Several parts of Patna were declared super sensitive for corona cases as six of the 11 positive cases in the state are from Patna. District Collector K Ravi intensified surveillance in these areas and recommended residents to be self-quarantined.

A woman of Digha in western Patna was admitted to the hospital following corona positive findings. In Patna sadar sub-division, ward no 44, which is dominated by the doctors and private nursing homes, has been declared super sensitive.

In Patna city sub-division, ward numbers 83, 65, 66, 67 and 68, in Danapur sub-division, Gonpura, Kariwana, Nosh, Dhibra and Sorampur panchayats are also declared super-sensitive and people asked to strictly remain indoors.

The reverse migration of labourers from across the country continued Sunday also with batches of workers seen on new and old Patna bypass marching on foot to their native villages.

A group of social workers on mini truck carrying fried rice and jaggery (gud) distributed eatables and water to them. At UP-Bihar border, the state government opened a relief camp at Khajura village on the banks of Karmanasa river for those returning from Delhi and other parts on foot.

Over 700 people reached there in the morning. The administration took them to schools and panchayat community buildings converted into shelter homes. They were offered lukewarm water, made to bath in warm water, given free food.

They were examined by a team of doctors, but none had corona symptoms. They could move ahead to their villages in smaller batches on the mini-trucks and mini-buses arranged by the district collector. None could stay.

The administration in two districts, Kaimur and Bhojpur bordering UP, conducted house to house searches to trace those who returned recently from abroad. In Bhojpur district, 325 and in Kaimur 92 had air travel history in last fortnight. They included civil surgeon of Kaimur and his wife.

Based on the reservation charts of the Indian Railways, government authorities examined 3,650 people detained at different stations in the two districts. All were examined and asked to remain in self-isolation.

Amir Subhani, additional chief secretary (home) on Sunday asked all DMs to ensure those returning from Delhi were kept in confinement on the UP-Bihar borders and prevent their ingress into the state.

Screening of all those coming back would be done by the doctors before they can stay in the relief camps. None of the buses from Anand Vihar or Kaushambi in Ghaziabad reached Buxar or Kaimur, the two districts on UP border.