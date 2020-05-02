Latest coronavirus update: Karnataka may begin industrial activities from May 4

Bengaluru: As the Centre announced new guidelines on graded lifting the Covid lockdown on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asked all apex bodies of industries to be ready to resume work at the earliest, preferably from May 4.

This will not be applicable in places that are virus-hit containment zones in the state. Yediyurappa held a prolonged meeting with the captains of industry and heads of trade bodies on Friday.

The Chief Minister, however, cautioned industries to maintain social distancing among workers and all precautionary measures should be taken for the employees’ safety in the factory, including the wearing of masks and maintaining hygiene.

The state government has allowed industrial activities in 14 districts already, which are green zones. The CM also added the labour dept will consider permitting factory owners to extend work hours.

The state is planning to give the nod to liquor marts such as MSIL and MRP stores, sources said. Liquor sales are one of the biggest revenue generators for the state, and the Karnataka excise department had warned their coffers were running low.

Meanwhile, Karnataka today reported 24 new Covid positive cases taking the total number of cases to 589. One more patient succumbed to the virus in Dakshina Kannada district, taking the toll to 22. The sugar belt of Mandya recorded 8 new cases. Most had recent travel history to Maharashtra.