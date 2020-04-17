Latest coronavirus update: It is face to face, no masks, at HD Kumaraswamy son’s wedding

Bengaluru: Former PM Deva Gowda and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday flouted all lockdown norms and rules at the grand wedding of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the actor-politician and son of HDK.

Over hundred guests attended the wedding flouting the cardinal rule that only 20 people can attend a marriage function. And, to make matters worse, none of the guests, including Deve Gowda and his wife, did not wear masks. Kumaraswamy and his wife Anita, too, did not wear masks.

Nikhil married Revathi, the grandniece of Congress leader M. Krishnappa, at a farmhouse in Bidadi in Ramanagara taluk. But this also begs the question on how the State government and police allowed a fleet of cars to go from the Covid red zone of Bengaluru to Bidadi.

How did the state government allow more than 20 people to attend the wedding? Social media went hammer and tongs at the Gowdas and the government.

On the one hand, the police are overzealous in caning people who step outdoors in Bengaluru and, on the other, they allow such a huge gathering by turning a blind eye.

Earlier in the week, Kumaraswamy had said that the family had taken permission from the chief secretary to perform the wedding, and to maintain social distancing.

But he cast his promise at the wayside. Despite criticism, he refused to postpone the wedding saying the stars are in the right alignment for the couple and such an auspicious time will not come in the near future.

Like his father and brother Revanna, HDK is a staunch believer in astrology. And euphoric over the event, the family released photos and videos of the wedding to the public while the media was kept at bay.