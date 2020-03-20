Latest coronavirus update in India: Second person tests positive in Kolkata

The West Bengal Government has taken a decision to admit his grandparents at the Beliaghata ID hospital as well, as a precautionary measure. His grandmother has a history of asthama.

Both the cases in Kolkata have stemmed from people who were infected abroad and then travelled to the city. Keeping this in mind, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of West Bengal appealed to all people who have returned from abroad in the recent past to home quarantine themselves for 14 days. This is especially applicable for those who have travelled from USA, Europe and the Gulf countries. Social distancing measures are a must for the containment of COVID-19, the Ministry added.

The State Health Department has asked all residents of the residential complex where the individual who tested positive lives to stay in isolation and not move out of their flats unless there is an emergency.

The building authorities have asked for the entire family including the driver to be quarantined.

The notice reads, “No outsiders including drivers, maid and guests will be allowed inside the complex. In case any fever or illness of any member in the complex, please contact the doctors available in the complex immediately.”

The notice handed out by the President of the resident’s association adds that "no outsiders including drivers, maid and guests will be allowed inside the complex".

"In case of any fever or illness of any member in the complex, please contact the doctors available in the complex immediately. All precautionary measures are being taken by the association. Please do not panic. Help us to help yourself," the notice added.