Latest coronavirus update in India: Second person tests positive in Kolkata

A second case of COVID-19 was detected in Kolkata on Friday. The victim is a 22-year-old boy who had travelled from UK to Kolkata via Delhi on the 13th of March, after which he home quarantined himself.
Two of his friends from Chandigarh and Raipur had travelled with him and tested positive as well. Police are now trying to trace back the travel details of other passengers who were on the same flight from Delhi to Kolkata.
The boy who lives in a South Kolkata residential complex which has around 300 families, had shown no symptoms of the virus at the airport on landing. It was only on Friday that the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) confirmed the second case. The victim has been admitted to Beliaghata Infectious Diseases hospital and his parents, brother, aunt and uncle are in home quarantine.
The West Bengal Government has taken a decision to admit his grandparents at the Beliaghata ID hospital as well, as a precautionary measure. His grandmother has a history of asthama.
Both the cases in Kolkata have stemmed from people who were infected abroad and then travelled to the city. Keeping this in mind, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of West Bengal appealed to all people who have returned from abroad in the recent past to home quarantine themselves for 14 days. This is especially applicable for those who have travelled from USA, Europe and the Gulf countries. Social distancing measures are a must for the containment of COVID-19, the Ministry added.
The State Health Department has asked all residents of the residential complex where the individual who tested positive lives to stay in isolation and not move out of their flats unless there is an emergency.
The building authorities have asked for the entire family including the driver to be quarantined.
The notice reads, “No outsiders including drivers, maid and guests will be allowed inside the complex. In case any fever or illness of any member in the complex, please contact the doctors available in the complex immediately.”
"In case of any fever or illness of any member in the complex, please contact the doctors available in the complex immediately. All precautionary measures are being taken by the association. Please do not panic. Help us to help yourself," the notice added.
