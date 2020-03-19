Coronavirus in West Bengal: Kolkata’s first coronavirus patient brutally trolled on social media

The 18-year-old boy who tested positive for coronavirus in Kolkata has been trolled on social media for being irresponsible and not getting himself tested after landing in Kolkata from London on the 15th of March.

His mother is a high-level bureaucrat in the Trinamool Congress administration, is also being trolled for ignoring the travel advisory for her son to get checked at Beliaghata Infectious Diseases (ID) hospital after he landed.

Social media users have got hold of the 18-year-old’s name along with that of his mother and their pictures. These have been posted on various virtual platforms, labelling them as being irresponsible for putting several people at risk in Kolkata despite coming from a highly-infected country like the UK. Not only that, he lived with friends in London, who tested positive for Covid-19 and travelled from UK to Delhi and then to Kolkata, putting several passengers at risk. Police are now tracing the travel history of passengers who were in the same flights as him.