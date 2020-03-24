Latest coronavirus update: Heavy security has been deployed in national capital amid lockdown

New Delhi: Heavy security has been deployed in several areas of the national capital, including Jafrabad and Shaheen Bagh, amid complete lockdown in a bid to tackle COVID-19 outbreak.

Delhi Police had earlier cleared the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area where people had been staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since December last year.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19.