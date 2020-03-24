Latest coronavirus update: Jammu and Kashmir HC restricts work till March 31

Jammu: In an effort to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday decided to restrict its functioning and to take up only cases of 'urgent matters' via video conferencing till March 31.

As per the court's directive in case of urgent matters, parties or counsel shall inform the opposite parties or counsel to send urgency memo through e-mail to the concerned registrar Judicial by 3 pm of the previous day of the date on which the matter is listed and upon satisfaction about the urgency.

"On the date and time fixed, the case shall be heard through video conferencing. In the event, if video conferencing is not available in case of exceptional urgency, remote hearing of the cases may be conducted using video call facility," the court said

It states that the advocates and litigants shall telephonically mention their matters by providing the title, number and stage of the matters.

The filing counter of both wings of the High Court will remain closed for all ordinary matters. They shall not accept any ordinary filing of suits, appeals, petitions or applications till further orders.