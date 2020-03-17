Latest coronavirus update: Gurgaon woman tests positive for virus, first confirmed case in Haryana

Chandigarh: A 29-year-old woman from Haryana's Gurgaon district has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a health official said on Tuesday.

The woman is an employee of a Gurgaon-based company and had recently travelled to Malaysia and Indonesia, the official said.

"This is the first positive case of the coronavirus in Haryana," state Director General of Health Suraj Bhan Kamboj said. She has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable, he said.

Samples taken from her after she returned from abroad were sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology, which confirmed her to be positive of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease), Kamboj said. So far, samples of 66 persons have been taken in Haryana, he said.