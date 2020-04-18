Latest coronavirus update: Distressed healthcare warriors call for respect

New Delhi: With novel coronavirus cases growing rapidly in India, overburdened doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel at the frontline are facing immense pressure from the society at large. Fighting against the deadly virus, they are continuously facing threats and abuses from the society, affecting their mental health as they battle it out in the ICUs as well as inside the corona patients’ wards.

According to Sujith, Chief of Nursing Services, Columbia Asia Hospital in Pune, items disheartening to see that people, for whom the fraternity has been taking so much risk to ensure their health and safety, have failed them.

"This is sad when we watch on television that healthcare workers have been facing threats, attacks and abuses as we work on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. It has been observed that many of these attacks are allegedly sparked by the fear that healthcare workers are exposing others to the virus. We are really going through a stressful time," Sujith told IANS.

The frontline health workers want a little sympathy and respect as they are working non-stop, without thinking about their own families and lives. Dr Sachin Nayak working at JP Hospital in Bhopal has been living in his car to prevent passing on the virus to anyone else, including his wife and child. He has stocked up daily use items and books in the car.