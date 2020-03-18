Latest coronavirus update: Delhi HC satisfied with govt's steps to rescue Indian students in Iran

The court also noted that authorities have done more than what was expected.

It was hearing a plea moved by the parents of the Indian students, who were stranded in Iran due to travel restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, seeking directions to the Centre to evacuate them.

Advocate Fozia Rahman and M Qayam Ud Din, who appeared for the parents, said they have been able to contact several Indian students in Iran and as and when they will get in touch with other students, they will inform the Indian authorities.

The court also noted that in case the parents are able to contact the remaining students there, they shall inform the authorities who will then act expeditiously. The petition was disposed off by the bench.

The court had earlier directed the Centre to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran gets in touch with the Indian students stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, instead of "merely issuing advisories", and to assure them of all assistance.

It had asked the central government to "do a little more" than what it was doing till then to evacuate over 3,000 Indian nationals, including pilgrims, fishermen and students, presently stranded in Iran.

The Centre's counsel had earlier told the court that all possible efforts were being made to work out modalities to operate a limited number of flights to enable early and safe return of Indians stranded in Iran.