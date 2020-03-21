Latest coronavirus update: Curfew imposed in Bhilwara and all inter-district borders sealed, Rajasthan

Jaipur: Curfew has been imposed in the district of Bhilwara and all inter district borders sealed after six persons - three doctors and three compounders of a private hospital - were found corona positive.
In total 28 persons from Bhilwara have been put into isolation and report of 17 has been received. While eleven have been declared negative, other reports are awaited.
Police teams moved out across the city to get markets closed. All industrial units of this town that has a large number of cloth mills have been shut down till further orders.
All the positive persons had been working in the outdoor and ICU of a private hospital in Bhilwara and have interacted with large number of patients from the city and rural areas.
Records of patients who received treatment from the doctors have been sought. The patients are being traced and screening will be done.
District collector Bhilwara Rajendra Bhatt told the media, “The situation in Bhilwara is alarming. The district is going on stage three. We have sealed all boundaries and only those persons having doctor’s certificate will be allowed to come in. are making all possible efforts to break the corona virus chain.”
Meanwhile, the Italian patient, Andrey Carly (69 years), who tested negative in Rajasthan after being given medical treatment here, died on Friday due to heart attack, confirmed health officials here on Friday.
