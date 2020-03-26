Latest coronavirus update: Another succumbs in Karnataka, toll 2

Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded the second Covid death. The patient had returned from Saudi Arabia. The health department said the patient was a 70-year-old woman from Chikkaballapura district.

She had tested positive after she returned to India from Mecca on March 14. Though she died on March 24 at a designated hospital in Bengaluru, the dept released the details only Thursday.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar and Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said the Covid-19 test results of the patient who died has come out as positive.

Earlier this month, a 76-year old Kalburgi man died "due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID19," becoming the country's first coronavirus death. He had also returned from Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 55.