Latest coronavirus update: Another succumbs in Karnataka, toll 2

Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded the second Covid death. The patient had returned from Saudi Arabia. The health department said the patient was a 70-year-old woman from Chikkaballapura district.
She had tested positive after she returned to India from Mecca on March 14. Though she died on March 24 at a designated hospital in Bengaluru, the dept released the details only Thursday.
Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar and Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said the Covid-19 test results of the patient who died has come out as positive.
Earlier this month, a 76-year old Kalburgi man died "due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID19," becoming the country's first coronavirus death. He had also returned from Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 55.
Among the four people who tested positive is a 35-year-old man from Mysuru with no travel and contact history so far. He is employed with the quality assurance section of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjing and has been in contact with many healthcare professionals.
"The man has been isolated at a designated hospital in Mysuru. A detailed investigation is under process. Seven primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine," the health department said in a statement.
In another development, a 64-year old man who had travelled to France and returned to India on March 1, has tested positive. After returning to India, he had travelled to Himachal Pradesh and to Puttaparthi, a town in Andhra Pradesh, before arriving in Bengaluru.
He is a resident of Anantapura in the neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh. He has been isolated and is being treated at a designated hospital in Bengaluru Rural District. A 45-year old man from Bengaluru has tested positive after coming in contact with a coronavirus positive patient. He is also currently under treatment.
