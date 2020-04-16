Latest coronavirus update: 11-year-old Hyderabad girl raises Rs 9.4 lakh for poor amid lockdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): In a goodwill gesture, an 11-year-old girl from Hyderabad raised nearly Rs 9.4 lakh to help the poor amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

Ridhi, a class 6th student, collected money from various sources including Milaap, a crowdfunding platform, to support the people reeling from poverty during these tough times.

"When the lockdown was announced, my daughter was worried about fulfilling her own needs for the coming days. But, after watching the news about the sufferings of the poor, she was moved. Later, she thought of supplying basic essential kits to the poor," Shilpa, Ridhi's mother, told ANI.