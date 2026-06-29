'Late To Seek Engagement Farming': Priyanka Chaturvedi Faces Backlash For Slamming Samay Raina Over Old Clip Of India's Got Latent Season 1

Left: Samay Raina Right: Priyanka Chaturvedi |

Mumbai: An old clip from India's Got Latent season 1 featuring Samay Raina is going viral on social media. The clip is from the episode in which the panellists were Madhur Virli, along with hip-hop duo 'Seedhe Maut' (consisting of Calm and Encore ABJ), and stand-up comedian Kaustubh Agarwal.

In the clip going viral on X, a woman from the audience can be seen leaving the show midway. When Samay inquired to the man sitting along with her why she left and how he was related to her, he allegedly responded that the woman's father had suffered "a minor heart attack" and that he was her boyfriend. To this, Raina explains to him to lend a shoulder to the woman during her misery. However, he allegedly uses vulgar language during the same.

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For the unversed, all episodes of India's Got Latent Season 1 were deleted by Samay Raina after an obscene question by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to a contestant during an episode he featured in sparked a major controversy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to the viral clip on X. "No lessons learnt. But now backed by @NetflixIndia & @YouTube for broadcasting this trash misogynistic content masked as humour. *Now waiting for his Gen Z fans to begin their rant in my mentions," she wrote.

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Netizens point to old clip

Soon, netizens slammed the former MP, saying the clip is one year old. "You are just one year late to seek engagement farming," one of the users wrote.

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"If you want to make a point, at least understand that the clip isn't from the latest episode," another user wrote.

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"This was in previous season from last year btw. Lesson was learnt many episodes after this," another user wrote.

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"It’s old clip. Stop misleading.," another user wrote.

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Notably, the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, featuring actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is streaming on Netflix as well as YouTube.