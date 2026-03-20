Late Atiq Ahmed’s Henchmen Barge Into Restaurant, Assault Property Dealer; Video Surfaces Amid Mafia's Reference In Dhurandhar 2

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Prayagraj: Social media is flooded with clips from Dhurandhar 2, which has been ruling the box office since day one. The film also features a character that resembles former Lok Sabha MP and mafia figure late Atiq Ahmed. However, it is not just the film that has brought the mafia back into the news; his henchmen have reportedly once again unleashed a reign of terror in Prayagraj.

A 45-year-old property dealer, Muzammil, was reportedly brutally assaulted by Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen at a restaurant in Khuldabad. The incident reportedly took place at 11:30 pm on 17 March. Police have begun investigating the matter. However, CCTV footage has now surfaced, showing Muzammil being assaulted.

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Muzammil had gone with his uncle, Mohammad Jasim, to a kebab and paratha shop in Atala, Khuldabad. Meanwhile, Mohammad Saqib of Nawabganj arrived with 10–12 accomplices. Upon arrival, he began abusing and assaulting the property dealer. The attackers left Muzammil bleeding.

UP Police has issued a statement on the matter. “In the said case, both parties belong to the same community and have an ongoing land dispute. On 17 March 2026, under the Khuldabad police station area, the two sides came face to face while eating at a restaurant in the Atala locality, following which the accused assaulted the complainant. Based on the complaint submitted by the complainant, a case (FIR No. 25/2026) has been registered at Khuldabad police station, and police teams have been formed to arrest the accused. The law and order situation at the spot is normal,” the statement read.

The Khuldabad police station has registered an FIR, but three days after the incident, no suspects have been arrested.

Dhurandhar 2 depicts an alleged direct link between Atiq Ahmed and Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).