Lata Mangeshkar demise: Maharashtra govt declares public holiday on Feb 7

Maharashtra Government on Sunday (February 6) has declared a public holiday for tomorrow (February 7) to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the chief minister's office announced.

To pay homage to the great singer, a public holiday is being declared in the state on Monday 7th February as a sad day, using the powers vested in the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of the Negotiable Writing Act, 1881 (Act 26 of 1981).

The mortal remains of the singer is being taken from Prabhu Kunj to Shivaji Park in a cortege.

The legendary singer's last rites will be held on Sunday itself. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pronounced that Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded with a state funeral.

As per sources, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be brought to her Peddar Road residence Prabhu Kunj from the hospital around 12:30 PM. Post 3 PM, the family members will depart for Dadar's Shivaji Park where the last rites will reportedly be held from 4 PM onwards.

Notably, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has condoled the death of Lata Mangeshkar while declaring a half-day holiday on Feb 7.

Meanwhile, the central government has declared two days of state mourning as a mark of respect for the legendary singer.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the legendary singer, terming her demise “heartbreaking” and “a void that cannot be filled”.

“Government of India has decided that as a mark of respect, two days of State Mourning will be observed from Feb 6 to 7. During State Mourning, National Flag will be flown at half-mast from Feb 6 to 7 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that State Funeral will be accorded to Kumari Lata Mangeshkar,” a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, 6 February at 8:12 AM at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital where she was admitted to the ICU for over three weeks. The veteran singer also battled pneumonia along with the deadly Covid-19 virus. However, she passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 04:15 PM IST