Large number of farmers to gather at protest sites on Nov 26, says SKM; future course of action to be decided on Sunday

A large number of farmers will gather at protest sites on November 26 to mark the first anniversary of anti-farm law agitation being intensified, news agency PTI quoted the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of over 40 farmers' unions protesting against the Centre's three farm laws, as saying.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," he said.

Noting that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said it was no occasion to blame anyone.

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said.

"I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh," he said.

Meamwhile, the SKM said it hopes government won't let its announcement go waste and go full length to fulfil their demands, including law to guarantee MSP. Besides, the farmers' body said it will decide the future course of action at its core committee meet on Saturday and Sunday, reported PTI.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 06:24 PM IST