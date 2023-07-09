Landslide Hits Bus In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda, 2 Dead; Visuals Surface

Passenger bus in Doda district hit of Jammu and Kashmir hit by a landslide | ANI

Two persons were killed after a landslide hit a passenger bus in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a senior police officer said. The bus came under the landslide triggered by rains at village Bhangroo on Thathri-Gandoh road, Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma told PTI.

Rescued sent to hospital

He said a rescue operation was launched and three trapped passengers were evacuated to Gandoh hospital where Amir Sohail of Kahara and Mudassar Ali of Changa-Bhalessa were declared brought dead. Shahid Hussain of Kuntwara village has been admitted to a hospital.

Poonch district incident

In a separate incident, the bodies of two soldiers washed away in flash floods were recovered on Sunday in JK's Poonch district.

Two Army men had been washed away by a powerful current when they were crossing a swollen stream in Surankote area of Poonch district on Saturday. Defence ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said the bodies have been recovered.

"Nb Sub Kuldeep Singh while crossing a river during an area domination patrol in the difficult terrain of Poonch was swept away in a flash flood," said PRO Defence-Jammu.

During an area domination patrol in J&K's Poonch, Lance Naik Telu Ram while crossing a mountainous stream got swept away due to flash floods, said the Indian Army.

Heavy rains in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

"There is a possibility of heavy rains in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next 2 days. Punjab, Haryana, UP and East Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days..." said Charan Singh, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi.

"We've issued an alert for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Orange alert has been issued for Punjab, Haryana, UP and East Rajasthan. We've issued a yellow alert for the next 24 hours in Delhi," added Charan Singh, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi.