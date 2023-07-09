Himachal: Flash Floods, Landslide Hit Lahaul And Spiti, IMD Issues Red Alert For 7 Districts Over Next 48 Hours (WATCH)

Beas River in spate amid continuous heavy rainfall in Mandi and Kullu of Himachal Pradesh | ANI

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains, floodings, landslides and disruption of traffic at various places due to the torrential rains in the state. Authorities on Sunday (July 9) opened all floodgates from the Pandoh diversion dam in Himachal Pradesh after heavy overnight rainfall in its catchment. The Pandoh diversion dam is located on the Beas river in Mandi district 112 km upstream of the Pong dam. It diverts excess monsoon water towards the Pong dam. Otherwise, it diverts water towards the Satluj river which feeds the Gobind Sagar reservoir of the Bhakra dam.

Under the influence of active western disturbance, intense spells of precipitation is likely with possibility of isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts till Monday, an official of the meteorological office told IANS.

A government spokesperson told IANS the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna rivers and their tributaries were in spate in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts. These rivers enter Punjab and Haryana.

Traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway between Mandi and Kullu has been blocked

Traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway between Mandi and Kullu has been blocked following massive landslides along the swollen Beas river in Himachal Pradesh owing to overnight heavy rainfall, police said on Sunday.

The national highway was badly damaged in the landslide that occurred near Pandoh in Mandi district. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the affected area. The police have stopped vehicular traffic beyond Mandi toward Kullu and from Kullu towards Mandi. Official sources said the supply of milk, bread, newspaper and other household items was impacted with the closure of the highway, the lifeline of Kullu-Manali segment. The alternate road link between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula has also been hampered by the massive landslide near Kamad since Saturday night, official sources said.

IMD issues red alert for 7 districts over next 48 hrs

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall. IMD also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides in the state.

"A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. Most places in the state will receive rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts," IMD HP deputy director Bui Lal told ANI. He stated further that a yellow alert was issued for Lahaul and Spiti districts and a forecast update was shated with the state government in this regard, reported ANI.

"We have shared our forecast with the state government and a warning has also been issued for flash floods, landslides, and uprooting of trees. These events might also hit water and electricity supply," he said. Earlier, on Saturday, the IMD said that there was a possibility of flash floods and avalanches in Lahaul and Spiti district due to the continuous rainfall it has received, according to ANI.

According to officials, the incessant rains have caused a major loss to infrastructure in the state while also resulting in the loss of lives. Several roads and highways were blocked following the rains. The southwest monsoon hit the state on June 24, reported ANI.