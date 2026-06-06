Lalu, Rabri Remove Remaining Security Personnel After Bihar Govt Withdraws Z+ Cover; Patna Residence Left Unmanned

Former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi have asked all security personnel stationed at their Patna residence to leave after the Bihar government withdrew their Z+ security cover as part of a broader review of VIP security arrangements in the state.

Visuals from the residence show empty guard posts, unattended metal detectors, vacant shaded seating areas, and deserted entry gates, indicating the absence of security staff who were earlier deployed at the premises.

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Bihar Government Revises Security Arrangements

The development comes days after the Bihar government revised security protocols for several political leaders following a review of threat perceptions by the state's security authorities.

Under the revised arrangement, the Z+ category security provided to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi has been withdrawn and replaced with protection from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP). Reports suggest the new security setup includes around 16 police personnel for each leader, along with plain-clothes officers, uniformed guards, a bulletproof vehicle, and a pilot vehicle.

Security Cover of Other RJD Leaders Also Reviewed

As part of the same exercise, the Y-category security cover of Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Yadav's elder son, was reportedly withdrawn. However, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav continues to retain his Y+ security cover.

Officials have described the changes as a routine security reassessment based on updated threat evaluations and administrative requirements.

Empty Guard Posts Captured on Camera

The accompanying video captures the aftermath of the decision by Lalu and Rabri to send away the remaining personnel deployed at their residence. The footage shows vacant security booths and entry points that were previously manned round-the-clock, highlighting the complete absence of security presence at the bungalow.

Political Row Erupts Over Security Downgrade

The security downgrade has triggered criticism from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with party leaders and family members alleging political vendetta by the ruling NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

RJD leader Rohini Acharya and other party members have questioned the timing of the move, which comes amid other administrative developments involving the Yadav family. The Bihar government, however, has maintained that the decision is purely procedural and based on security assessments rather than political considerations.