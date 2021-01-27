Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the 'Punjab Kesari'

Lala Lajpat Rai, also known as 'Punjab Kesari' and 'Sher-e-Punjab' was born on 28th January 1865 in Jagraon, Punjab. Lala's father, Munshi Radha Krishan Agarwal was a Persian and Urdu teacher in a government school.

Lala Lajpat Rai studied law at Government College, Lahore where he came in contact with patriots and great speakers. He was deeply influenced by Swami Dayanand Saraswati and hence became a member of Arya Samaj Lahore.

Lala Lajpat Rai was a firm believer of Hinduism and it's ideals. Lala Lajpat Rai was eager to contribute to the nation's struggle to attain Independence. He founded the Hisar branch of Indian National Congress.

Being a prominent lawyer, Lala Lajpat Rai decided to practice before the Lahore High Court. Lala was also a prominent journalist who wrote for several newspapers. He played a pivotal role in establishing Dayananda Anglo-Vedic School in Lahore.

As an alternative to British institutes, Lala Lajpat Rai also founded National College in Lahore where several Indian freedom fighter, including Bhagat Singh shaped their ideologies. He wanted equality among the people of India.

He also founded 'Servants of the People Society' in 1921 to wage war against caste system, untouchability, dowry system and other inhuman practices which were followed in different parts of the country.

Lala Lajpat Rai was a leader of the masses. He organized numerous non-violent marches to protest against the British.

On 30th October 1928, while protesting against 'Simon Commission', Lala Lajpat Rai was severely assaulted by the British forces but he continued his address despite sustaining grievous injuries. This eventually motivated the people to fight against the tyrannical regime with all their might.

Lala Lajpat Rai breathed his last on 17th November 1928 owing to the injuries he sustained during the protest against 'Simon Commission'. His death infuriated the young freedom fighters who went on to play a major role in the Indian Independence Movement.