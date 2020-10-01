Lal Bahadur Shastri birth anniversary 2020: 10 inspiring quotes from India's second Prime Minister

Born on 2nd October 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of independent India. Interestingly, Lal Bahadur Shastri shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi.

In 1920, Lal Bahadur Shastri joined the Indian Independence Movement. He also participated in the non-cooperation movement. In 1930, he participated in the Salt Satyagraha, for which he was imprisoned for more than two years. He became a loyal follower, first of Gandhi, and then of Jawaharlal Nehru.

He became Prime Minister in 1964 post Jawaharlal Nehru's demise and led India during the Indo-Pak war in 1965. A Nehruvian Socialist and lifelong Congressman, Shastri continues to inspire India's farmers and soldiers as he is the man behind the iconic slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan".

Noted by many to be a soft-spoken and humble, Lal Bahadur Shastri was an important figure during the freedom struggle and rose to prominence after Independence. One of the most humble prime ministers of India, it is his modesty that continues to define him.